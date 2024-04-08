Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,462 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 31,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $55.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.07.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

