Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 193 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.0 %

WST stock opened at $394.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.42 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

