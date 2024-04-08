Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 27,051 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,051 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 168,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 120,077 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 69,921 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EFT opened at $13.30 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

