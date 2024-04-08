Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro stock opened at $86.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

