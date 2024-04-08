Bank of Stockton Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after buying an additional 1,184,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,906,009,000 after buying an additional 946,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2 %

META stock opened at $527.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $530.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $238,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,093.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,495,983 shares of company stock worth $705,134,392. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

