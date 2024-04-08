Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Now Covered by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 488.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Banzai International Price Performance
Shares of Banzai International stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. Banzai International has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93.
About Banzai International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banzai International
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Consumer Staples Stocks Setting up for a Breakout
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Krispy Kreme’s Hangover from McDonald’s Deal Bestows Pullback Opp
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Cal-Maine Foods Delivers an Eggs-Citing EPS Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.