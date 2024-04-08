Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Now Covered by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 488.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Banzai International Price Performance

Shares of Banzai International stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. Banzai International has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; and Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants.

