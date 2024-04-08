Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $246.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

