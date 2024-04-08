Benchmark Raises MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $1,875.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $990.00 to $1,875.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,439.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.12. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $97,029,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

