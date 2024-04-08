Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

BIO opened at $324.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $494.05.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.