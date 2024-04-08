BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BL stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

