Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Holdings Raised by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.