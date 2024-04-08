Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,343.00 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,289.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,088.71.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

