Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,999 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2,530.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,760,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.40.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.