Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 108.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 62.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.01 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.27.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

