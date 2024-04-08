Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2,023.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

