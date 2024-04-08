Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,135 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $36.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

