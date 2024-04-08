Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 565 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4,035.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $518.38 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.