Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $10.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.