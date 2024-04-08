Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 367.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,813,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,646,115.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,902,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,673,698.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

BCAT stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

