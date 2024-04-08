Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $176.75 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

