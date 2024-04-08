Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 746.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.96 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1664 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

