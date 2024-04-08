Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $169.11 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $538.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

