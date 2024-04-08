Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day moving average is $167.55. The company has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.