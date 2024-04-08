Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VTV opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average of $147.54. The company has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

