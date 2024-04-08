Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,999 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2,530.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

