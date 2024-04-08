Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,058 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 807.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

IEMG opened at $51.89 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

