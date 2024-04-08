Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,060 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 93,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,995,000 after acquiring an additional 58,235 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 42,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.