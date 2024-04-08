Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

