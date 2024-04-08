Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

