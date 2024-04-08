Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 1,203.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 54.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,185 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 48.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

ECF opened at $7.94 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

