Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,170,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

Royce Global Value Trust Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

