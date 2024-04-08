Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $114,000 Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. UBS Group AG increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIF stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

