Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $142,000 Stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.39.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

