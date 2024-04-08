Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

