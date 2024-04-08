Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $173,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 746.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.