Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $194,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

