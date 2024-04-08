Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Source Capital worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 36,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Source Capital stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

About Source Capital

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

