Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Source Capital worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Source Capital during the third quarter worth about $577,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 34.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Source Capital during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Source Capital stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

Source Capital Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

(Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.