Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $169.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $538.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average is $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

