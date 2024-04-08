Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

