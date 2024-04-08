Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,437,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 107,368 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 299,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $7,428,000.

Shares of BCX opened at $9.36 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

