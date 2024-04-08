Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

TD stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

