Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 160.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $545.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.