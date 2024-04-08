Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 427.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $100.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

