Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

HQH opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

