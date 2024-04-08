Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12,333.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

