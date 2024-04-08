Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 145.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $224.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.56.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.