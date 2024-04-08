Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1,610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is 195.59%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

