Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $375,000 in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CEM stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Announces Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

