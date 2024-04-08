Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $375,000 in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CEM stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Announces Dividend
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Energy Stocks to Consider as the Sector Breaks Out
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Cannabis: One Stock to Play the Movement
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Consumer Staples Stocks Setting up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.