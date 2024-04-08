Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTV opened at $160.55 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.